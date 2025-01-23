Oba Femi Opens Up About His Nigerian Accent And TV Portrayal

WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi appeared on No-Contest Wrestling to discuss various topics, including his Nigerian accent and how it is portrayed on TV.

Femi said, “I did grow up 19 years in Nigeria, and I don’t think people fully understand that. This is my accent, like this is — yes, it’s like it’s played up on TV for sure, but this is how I talk.”

On how he’s able to switch his accent after moving to the US:

“So, if I go to the store and I’m like ‘Hey man, can you put that thing in the bag?’ and I can do both [accents]. People think one is real, one is fake — no, like, both are me.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.