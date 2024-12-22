Oba Femi Teases Hard-Hitting Match With AJ Francis

Top WWE NXT star Oba Femi spoke with The Takedown on a number of topics, including possibly facing AJ Francis in a match down the line.

Femi said, “I hope we get to have a hard-hitting big man/big man match. It’s very rare that we get those. It’s always big man/small man, or both regular-sized guys. The true potential of big man/big man matches is definitely something that’s still untapped in the recent years. I’m sure when you look back at the ’90s and ’80s, you’ll see a thousand big men working with each other. That’s one of the things that excites me about potentially working with AJ Francis is that it’s big man/big man, and you rarely get to do that. So I’m open to it.”