Oba Femi Warns The Rock About Stealing His Moment At WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss several topics, including WWE legend The Rock closing out Tuesday’s NXT New Year’s Evil special, arguably “stealing the moment” from him. He also discussed how he would let it slide this time, but if it happens again, there will be problems.

Femi said, “At the moment the time was being stolen from me, I wasn’t even aware it was being stolen from me. Maybe if I knew, I would have gone up to him and been like, ‘Hey, Uncle Dwayne, what are you doing?’ I’ll let it slide this time, but next time Uncle Dwayne comes in and steals time from me, there are going to be problems.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



