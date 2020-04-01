ODB Receives New Food Truck After Original Caught Fire, Photos & Comments From ODB

Former Impact Knockouts Champion ODB has her “ODB’s Meat & Greet Food Truck Co.” business back up and running after her original food truck caught fire back in September.

We noted in September how ODB revealed in an Instagram post how her food truck caught fire in the night and was still burning when she woke up the next morning.

Impact Wrestling later held ODB Appreciation Tapings in early November from New York City, with proceeds going to her food truck. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley also helped ODB raise $9,500 for her truck during one of his one-man shows. Other wrestlers also helped raise money ODB also had an Indiegogo fundraising campaign which currently shows $32,145 raised as of a $50,000 goal.

As seen in the new Instagram photos below, ODB has a new look for her “Bammin’ Slammin’ BBQ” truck and she’s riding around Minnesota serving hungry fans after doing a soft open last weekend.

She wrote last weekend, “I’m open bitches!!!! #hookinupwithodb #mnfoodtrucks #foodtrucks #foodtruckers #foodtrucknation”

The former Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champion also noted how she sold out of product after doing the soft open on Friday. She wrote, “Thank you all for supporting my new foodtruck! I sold out today… I’ll be cruising around town all next week in Minnesota. #foodtrucks #foodtrucknation #foodtruckers #hookinupwithodb #mnfoodtrucks #mnfoodie”

ODB also wrote about an experience she had when she parked the truck in Champlin, MN earlier this week, a city where she’s worked as a bartender for the past 6 years.

She wrote, “So had a lil visit from The City of Champlin where I’m parked today and where I’ve been bartendin the last 6yrs. They told me they don’t allow Foodtruck’s in Champlin. But they were kind enough to let me stay for the day!!!! This leaves a bad taste in my mouth. Thanks city of Champlin. #foodtruckers #foodtrucks #mnfoodtrucks #hookinupwithodb”

You can see video of the new truck above. Below are the related posts from ODB and Signs Now, who did the graphic for the new truck: