Odyssey Jones Addresses “False Allegations” Leading To WWE Release

Odyssey Jones has spoken out for the first time since his departure from WWE in 2024 following domestic violence allegations that surfaced during his time with the company.

Jones, who was quietly removed from WWE.com’s talent roster prior to reports of his release, signed with WWE in 2019 and initially competed in NXT. In April 2023, he was called up to the main roster, but his official debut was delayed until August 2024, when he began receiving a significant push as part of an alliance with The New Day.

In a video shared on social media, Jones addressed the allegations and subsequent fallout, stating:

“Good morning, my name is Omari Palmer, AKA Odyssey Jones. First and foremost I’d like to thanks my lord and savior Jesus Christ Lord for giving me the strength to get through these difficult times…..I’m making this video to address the false allegations. These false claims are coming from a party that I used to engage with, and I apologize for taking so long for addressing these false claims, but I had to patiently wait to get an injunction set in place to protect my family, my friends, and myself. I am currently taking legal action against said party, so I can’t speak too much more on it, but there will be information to come. That being said, I would like to thank WWE for the amazing opportunity they have given me in my life. I thank you so much for bringing me on….I’d also like to thank management and creative for putting me in a position for success, as well as thank the fans for the support that you give me not only today but all the way back from day one. With all that being said, the journey continues. I’m ready to get back to doing what I love to do. I’m accepting bookings in 2025, and I thank you all for your support and for your time. I wish you nothing but blessing and love.”

Jones’ departure from WWE shocked many fans, as he had been gaining momentum on the main roster. WWE has not publicly commented on the allegations or Jones’ release, and the situation remains a topic of significant discussion among fans and within the wrestling community.