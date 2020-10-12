Official Announcement And Promo For Total Bellas Season 6

WWE and E! have announced that season 6 of Total Bellas will premiere on Thursday, November 12 at 9pm ET. The sixth season of the show will follow WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins as they expand their families. The show will also feature storylines with the rest of the family, including mom Kathy Laurinaitis as she learns she needs emergency brain surgery.

Here is a new promo for the sixth season of Total Bellas and the full announcement-