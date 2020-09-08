Official Announcement On Alexa Bliss’ New WWE Podcast

The new “Uncool with Alexa Bliss” podcast has been officially announced. It will premiere on September 22nd on Apple Podcasts and other platforms. Full videos of each episode will be added the following week on Youtube and WWE Network.

Bliss and her guests will discuss moments from before they found fame each week. The Miz will be her first guest. Other guests include The Bella Twins, Lance Bass, Ryan Cabrera, James Iglehart, Taylor Hanson, Nikki Glaser, and Jon Heder.

Here is the full WWE announcement with comments from Bliss: