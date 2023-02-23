Official Press Release On AEW’s New Show “All Access,” Tony Khan Comments

TBS ORDERS ITS FIRST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES OF 2023  WITH THE  GREENLIGHT OF “AEW: ALL ACCESS” 

February 22, 2023 – TBS has greenlit its first new unscripted series of 2023, further  expanding its All Elite Wrestling franchise with “AEW: All Access” – a follow-doc from  the perspectives of the league’s biggest stars. The new series, which was just  announced during another red-hot episode of TBS’ “AEW: Dynamite,” is slated to  premiere this March. 

Billed as the ultimate behind-the-scenes experience for fans, the series will  feature Adam Cole, Dr. Britt Baker, Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti, The Young  Bucks, Saraya, Wardlow, and Eddie Kingston along with AEW CEO, GM and  Head of Creative Tony Khan.  

Each episode will showcase AEW’s stars as they navigate the week-to-week  challenges to remain at the top, and will track the rivalries between talent as they  vie for fans’ attention. Over the course of the series, viewers will get the chance  to follow the contentious lead-up to AEW’s major wrestling events and matches.  “AEW: All Access” will complement TBS and TNT’s portfolio of top-rated  wrestling content, including “AEW: Dynamite” and “AEW: Rampage”  respectively. 

“AEW has such an amazingly loyal and dedicated fan base that brings in more  than 4 million viewers to TBS every Wednesday night,” said Jason Sarlanis,  President, Turner Networks, ID, & HLN. Linear and Streaming. “With ‘All Access,’  we are bringing that incredible audience a whole new way to experience the  wrestling universe they love. We have a powerful partnership with Tony Khan  and AEW. With this new series we are expanding the franchise in a way that  invites viewers inside the world of wrestling like never before.” 

“We’re always looking for new ways to engage with fans and give them unique  access to our incredible talent. With the new ‘AEW: All Access’ series, they’ll  have a chance to peek behind the curtain and into the lives of their favorite  wrestlers like never before,” said Tony Khan. “To show the human side of some  of these larger-than-life figures will give fans a rare perspective about who these  wrestlers are when the cameras aren’t typically on.” 

From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, “AEW: All Access” is produced by  Shed Media in association with AEW and Activist Artists Management. Executive  producers are Tony Khan, Dan Peirson, Lisa Shannon, Sam Berns, Alan Bloom,  Bernie Cahill and Jon Kanak. 

