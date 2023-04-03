Official WWE Press Release On WrestleMania 39 Being The Most Successful Of All Time

WWE issued the following:

Most Successful WrestleMania® of All Time

WrestleMania 39 Smashes Viewership, Gate, Sponsorship, Merchandise & Social Records

–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that WrestleMania 39 became the most-successful and highest-grossing event in company history. The two-night, sold-out event at SoFi Stadium in set new records for viewership, gate, sponsorship, merchandise and social media.

Night 2 of WrestleMania 39 surpassed the existing global viewership record by 33 percent, just one day after Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 surpassed the existing global viewership record by 28 percent.

WrestleMania 39 generated a gate of more than million, breaking the previous record by 27 percent, with 161,892 in attendance at SoFi Stadium over the two nights.

In addition, WrestleMania 39 broke all-time sponsorship and merchandise records. Sponsorship revenue eclipsed million, more than doubling the previous record. Merchandise sales were up 20 percent versus the record set in 2022.

WrestleMania 39 became the most social WrestleMania of all-time, with over 500 million views and 11 million hours of video consumed over the two days, a 42 percent increase over last year.