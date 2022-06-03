Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith Crowned New WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions

Your new WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions are Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith.

Carter and Smith defeated Die Familie’s Teoman and Rohan Raja, as well as former champions Trent Seven and Tyler Bate of Moustache Mountain, in the Triple Threat main event on today’s NXT UK episode on Peacock and the WWE Network. The match was taped on April 21.

Carter and Smith are reigning champions for the first time. On the December 9 episode of NXT UK, Seven and Bate won the titles by defeating current NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. The Moustache Mountain were the undisputed champions for 175 recognized days.

It appears that Moustache Mountain is splitting up. Seven attempted to end the match by grabbing his title belt, but Bate intervened, grabbing the other end of the belt, and preventing the weapon from being used. While the champions played tug-of-war with the belt, Carter flew in to take out Bate as Smith rolled up Seven for the pin to win.

Cater and Smith went to the backstage area to celebrate after the match, as Seven and Bate recovered in the ring. Seven rushed out of the ring, informing Bate he was “done” with their tag team, and the veteran wrestlers began to argue.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. Here are the highlights from the match: