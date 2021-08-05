Olympic Wrestler Tamyra Mensah Stock On Possibly Working With WWE

United States gold medal wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock says she’s interested in becoming a WWE Superstar. Mensah-Stock made history at the Tokyo Olympics this week by winning a gold medal, becoming the first American black woman to win wrestling gold with her standout performance in the 68-kilogram freestyle final. Mensah-Stock got the win, 4-1, over Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu.

As seen in the video below, Mensah-Stock spoke with Peacock’s Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila after the performance and was asked about possibly joining WWE. Gbaja-Biamila noted that he grew up on WWE, and when watching Mensah-Stock perform, he thought she has the moves and the personality to make it in the squared circle.

“I want to!,” Mensah-Stock responded when asked if she would want to do WWE.

Iseman said, “Vince McMahon, I hope you’re listening!”

Mensah-Stock continued to joke about her potential WWE Superstar character. Iseman and Gbaja-Biamila made a few more references to Mensah-Stock possibly joining WWE during the interview, and mainstream media has picked up on the comments.

The WWE website covered Mensah-Stock’s comments and asked if she could follow in the Olympian footsteps of Ronda Rousey, Chad Gable and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. WWE wrote, “Could Mensah-Stock follow in the footsteps of fellow Olympians such as Kurt Angle, Chad Gable and Ronda Rousey to turn international glory into WWE Superstardom?”