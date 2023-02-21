Omos Challenges Brock Lesnar to Match at WWE WrestleMania 39

Omos has challenged Brock Lesnar to a match at WrestleMania 39.

Monday night’s post-Elimination Chamber episode of WWE RAW included a look back at Lesnar’s DQ victory over Bobby Lashley at Saturday’s Premium Live Event. MVP then appeared with Omos backstage to issue a challenge for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

When Lesnar realized he couldn’t escape Lashley’s Hurt Lock, he went and got himself disqualified, according to MVP. MVP then stated that the 7-foot-3-inch, 416-pound Nigerian giant has issued a challenge to Lesnar for WrestleMania 39.

If Lesnar has the intestinal fortitude, he should appear on RAW next week to accept the challenge in person. Omos ended the segment by staring at the camera and pounding his fist.

WrestleMania 39 has been rumored to feature Lesnar vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, as well as Lesnar vs. Bray Wyatt or Lesnar vs. Wyatt vs. Lashley in a Triple Threat. This is the first mention of a possible Lesnar-Omos match. As previously stated, on last Friday’s SmackDown, Wyatt issued a challenge to the winner of Lashley vs. Lesnar, which can be seen at this link. We should know more about Wyatt when he returns to SmackDown this week to host The Firefly Funhouse.

