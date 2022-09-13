Omos Finding Things More Laid Back Under Triple H, Says It’s Weird Without Vince McMahon

WWE star Omos recently spoke with “Say Less” for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he said it is weird not seeing Vince McMahon all the time, spoke about how trustable Triple H is and how hands-on he’s been since taking over:

“It’s weird. Not seeing the old man [Vince McMahon] every day because the last two years I was on, I saw him every day, and now Hunter is there. Hunter is one of us. He’s one of the boys. A lot of us have that trust because he has similar experiences as us. We trust him. It’s been a lot more laid back. He’s very involved. He’s down at rehearsals, working with talent, he’s very hands-on.”

Omos made his return to WWE TV on this week’s episode of RAW. Before this, he hadn’t competed on WWE TV since he won a handicap match on the August 8th edition of RAW. He has remained active at live events and worked this weekend in a match against Matt Riddle.

You can watch the complete show below:



Follow Mark on Twitter @_MarkCyrus