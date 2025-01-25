Omos Headed Back To WWE After Wrapping Up Business With Pro Wrestling NOAH

Omos is headed back to WWE.
The big man wrestler wrapped up business in Japan this week.
Following a series of shows in Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH, the WWE Superstar vacated the GHC Tag-Team Championships, giving his title to Daga.
Additionally, he announced his return to WWE at the 1/25 NOAH show, before vowing to return to NOAH in the future.
Check out video footage below.
#BREAKING Omos is returning to #WWE‼️
“I'm going back to WWE so I'll give this belt to Daga. Please increase the value of this belt. The champs are now Jack Morris & Daga. I don't know when but I’ll come back”@jackmorrisx17 @Daga_wrestler @TheGiantOmospic.twitter.com/QflJvEk0V4
— PRO WRESTLING NOAH (@noahglobal) January 25, 2025