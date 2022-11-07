Omos Surprises His Family In Nigeria (Video), WWE Announcement Set to Take Place

For the first time in 14 years, WWE’s Omos returned to Nigeria this week to surprise his family.

On Saturday, Omos lost to Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, but he then flew to Lagos, Nigeria, to surprise his family for the first time since 2008.

The video below, released by TMZ Sports, shows the 7-foot-3 Omos sneaking into his family’s home in Nigeria and surprising them with the visit. A film crew was on hand to capture the surprise trip. It was stated that Omos’ family had no idea he would be present.

It was also reported that Omos will make a major WWE announcement while in Nigeria. This is most likely related to the WWE talent search in Africa, which we covered last week at this link.

The full video from TMZ Sports is available below: