Omos to Confront Braun Strowman on WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-Up

Omos and MVP are on their way to WWE SmackDown.

Tonight’s RAW included a backstage segment in which MVP spoke about Braun Strowman while Omos stood next to him. MVP stated that he was not there to criticize Strowman, but rather to celebrate him. He praised Strowman and said his name scares ordinary men, but The Nigerian Giant is anything but ordinary, as he is the personification of the extraordinary.

MVP went on to say that he and Omos will be at SmackDown this week so that Omos can look down at Strowman and tell him that the 7-foot-3, 403-pound giant fears no man because, let’s face it, monsters aren’t real, but giants are. The segment concluded with the camera focusing on Omos, who was pounding his fist into his hand.

The Omos vs. Strowman feud began on the October 3 RAW, when MVP and Omos were seen backstage watching Strowman defeat Chad Gable. Then, on last week’s SmackDown, Omos and MVP made their way through the crowd to the barrier to watch Strowman defeat James Maverick and Brian Thomas in a handicap match. While staring out at Omos, Strowman finished his opponents. After the match, MVP took the mic and praised Strowman for being an incredible specimen, but added that he is not The Monster of All Monsters, saying he looks normal standing next to Omos. MVP warned Strowman not to get too comfortable because monsters lurked in the shadows. Strowman yelled back, saying Omos is nothing in comparison to him.

The backstage segment was then broadcast on this week’s RAW, and Omos was announced for SmackDown. Omos vs. Strowman could take place at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5, putting the match alongside Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley as the two big men matches in Saudi Arabia that night.

Since early August, Omos has won four RAW handicap matches. On August 8, he defeated Andrea Guercio and Spencer Slade, on September 12, he defeated Ryan Toombs and Khash Marazi, on September 26, he defeated Greg Lester and Joey Gibson, and on October 10, he defeated Robert Adams and Joseph Torres.

Strowman returned to WWE in September, defeating Otis on September 23 SmackDown and Chad Gable on October 3 RAW. Strowman and The New Day defeated Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos on the October 7 SmackDown, then won a handicap match against Thomas and Maverick on last Friday’s show.

Here is the updated line-up for Friday’s SmackDown from the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH:

* Omos and MVP come to SmackDown to confront Braun Strowman

* Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan

* Logan Paul returns to promote WWE Crown Jewel match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defend against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi

