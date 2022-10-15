Omos to Start Appearing on WWE SmackDown Regularly, Crown Jewel Match Being Set Up

Omos appeared in the crowd with MVP on Friday during SmackDown to set up a program with Braun Strowman.

According to PWInsider, Omos will be appearing on SmackDown on a regular basis, and it appears that Omos will face Strowman at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.

Omos was booked in a Two-on-One Handicap match on this past Monday’s RAW. He has been getting booked similarly to Andre The Giant, where he would win squash matches and be built up for bigger shows.

He is filmed in a way that makes him appear larger than life, similar to how Andre was filmed. Omos was one of the names that was receiving a push during Vince Mcmahon’s reign, and he appears to be getting a push as a monster figure under Triple H as well.