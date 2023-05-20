Omos Wishes He Could Have Wrestled The Undertaker

Omos has wrestled alongside some of WWE’s biggest names, but the Nigerian Giant wishes he could have faced The Undertaker.

The Undertaker had his ‘Final Farwell,’ ending his career at Survivor Series 2020, just weeks after Omos was brought to RAW as AJ Styles’ henchman.

Omos was asked on the “DC101” radio station which past star he would have liked to have faced, and the answer was obvious.

He stated, “Obviously The Undertaker. Oh my goodness! I would have loved to get in the ring with him. I would have loved to get in the ring with him and get to share the ring with him and just be in there.”

Omos is a huge fan of the Phenom, and Taker praised the former RAW Tag Team Champion back in November 2021.

You can check out the complete interview below:

Listen to “WWE Superstar Omos: Brock Lesnar, Goals For This Year, Never Being Able To Be Low-Key!” on Spreaker.