One of The Announced 2022 Royal Rumble Participants Was Meant To Be A Surprise

As PWMania.com previously reported, several names were announced for the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match during the January 7th 2022 edition of WWE Smackdown.

Danielle Moinet aka Summer Rae commented on the news that she’ll be in the match via her Instagram story:

“Okay, so obviously I can’t sleep. I’ve been on Twitter and I am so overwhelmed by the amazing response on Twitter by you guys. Oh my gosh, like, we weren’t even supposed to announce that I was going to be in the Rumble, it was going to be a surprise and then, I found out a couple of hours ago. So I was really nervous to look on Twitter, because people are mean, like, people just be mean on Twitter and the response — everyone was so nice. You guys have me in my feels. Everyone’s so hyped. I don’t know, I’ve just been gone so long that I didn’t know what the response would be like, I didn’t know if it’d be positive or negative and it’s just so good. Thank you so much. All my friends are being so supportive and just the fans like, WrestleTwitter’s just insane, and I’m just so excited, and now I’m happy that I don’t have to keep this a surprise until the end of the month.”