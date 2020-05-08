Oney Lorcan Matches Airing On WWE 205 Live Tonight

WWE has announced another special edition of WWE 205 Live to air on the WWE Network at 10pm ET tonight, after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air. The episode is titled “The Matches That Made Me: Oney Lorcan” and will feature Lorcan looking at the match that inspired him to get into pro wrestling, and the most memorable match of his career. Stay tuned for updates from tonight’s show. Below is WWE’s full announcement on the Lorcan special:

