Oney Lorcan Suffers Face Lacerations At TakeOver

WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan suffered lacerations to his face during the NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” main event, according to Fightful Select.

The cuts could be seen towards the end of the WarGames main event, which saw The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish) defeat Lorcan, Pat McAfee, Danny Burch, and Pete Dunne. WWE trainers immediately tended to Lorcan in the ring after Takeover went off the air. There is no word yet on how he’s doing after the show, but we will keep you updated.