WWE RAW Results – November 30 2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the usual intro. We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome in the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring for “A Moment of Bliss” with Alexa Bliss. Bliss has a small cage next to her with a babydoll inside of it. Her guest is Randy Orton. We see what happened last week where “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt cost Orton his spot in tonight’s Triple Threat by helping AJ Styles defeat Orton in the main event.

Bliss says she can’t believe Wyatt would do that, and doesn’t know why he did. Orton has known Wyatt for a long time but hasn’t formally met The Fiend yet, but Bliss has. Hasn’t she? She says he is her best friend. Orton says he and The Fiend actually have a lot in common. But Fiend wears his pain and suffering where everyone can see it, while Orton keeps his tucked away, suppressed, so he can blend in. Orton mentions how they both hear voices, but Wyatt hears him. Orton mentions finding Wyatt’s weakness and vulnerability years ago, and burning it down – a reference to the Wyatt Compound fire. Orton says now he needs to figure out The Fiend’s weakness, and it looks like he has. Bliss. Bliss stands up and asks Orton if that’s what the voices are saying, or are they telling lies. Who’s manipulating who?

Bliss is standing right up on Orton now, staring at him. The lights start going down in the ThunderDome now. See what I mean? Orton asks. More lights go down. See what I mean? Bliss asks. The arena is all black now. The red lights come up as we hear the menacing sounds of The Fiend. Bliss is in Orton’s arms now. The Fiend is entering the ring. He stares Bliss and Orton down, slowly approaching. The Fiend reaches out for Orton to hand Bliss to him. Orton quickly hands Bliss to The Fiend, then rolls to the ringside area. Orton asks them who is laughing now. The menacing sounds of The Fiend continue to play as The Fiend watches with Bliss in his arms. Orton stares them down from the stage now.

– We go to the announcers and Tom says it looks like Randy Orton has found The Fiend’s weakness as we’ve never seen Fiend beg like that. We see recent history between Elias and Jeff Hardy. We also see various musical instruments surrounding the ring area for their “Symphony of Destruction” match. Tom says this will be the end of their rivalry. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a promo for the WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event.

– WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will give a sitdown interview later tonight. We get a clip looking back at his Royal Rumble performance earlier this year. Drew will also team with Sheamus to face The Miz and John Morrison tonight.

Symphony of Destruction: Jeff Hardy vs. Elias

We go back to the ring for the Symphony of Destruction match as Jeff Hardy comes out to pyro. Tom shows us a video looking at the lengthy feud between Elias and Hardy. Out next comes Elias as his “Amen” single plays. There’s a set of drums and a guitar at the top of the ramp, and various instruments all around the ring.

The bell rings and Elias strikes first but Hardy catches the kick. They trade big strikes around the ring now. Hardy kicks Elias and clotheslines him over the top rope to the floor. Hardy kicks Elias back to the bottom of the ramp now. Hardy follows with a violin and leaps off the steel ring steps but Elias catches him in mid-air with a big knee. Elias works Hardy over now and drops him from his shoulders, face-first into the edge of the apron. Elias sends Hardy face-first into a wooden piano now.

Elias sees there’s something under the lid. He knocks on it and there’s WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, hiding. Akira Tozawa, Erik, Drew Gulak and Gran Metalik come down chasing Truth. Gulak and Metalik get dropped at ringside by Hardy and Elias while the others chase Truth. Lince Dorado comes down to check on Metalik. Hardy delivers a guitar shot over Gulak’s back to lay him out while Elias drops Dorado with a guitar shot, laying him out on top of Metalik. Hardy and Elias stare each other down after the guitar shots. We go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Elias knocks Hardy into the middle rope. Hardy fights back with strikes. Hardy levels Elias and hits the inverted Atomic Drop, then the double leg drop and a dropkick to the face. Hardy with a splash for a 2 count. Hardy waits for Elias to get up now. Elias blocks the Twist of Fate. Hardy blocks Drift Away. Elias sends Hardy face-first into a guitar that was set up in the corner. Elias drags Hardy over for a close 2 count.

Elias pulls a guitar pick from his pocket, three of them. He puts them in between his fingers as fans boo. Elias punches Hardy with the picks to the side of his face, then his forehead. Elias grinds the guitar picks into Hardy’s face now as the boos pick up. Hardy goes tot he floor for a breather but Elias slams him face-first into a drum set a few times. Elias rams Hardy into the ring post now. Elias runs with a knee strike to send Hardy into a large gong but Hardy moves and Elias collides with it. Hardy sends Elias into the set of drums at ringside now.

Hardy brings it back in the ring for a pop. Hardy grabs a guitar and goes to swing it but Elias kicks him in the gut. Elias sends Hardy into the corner now. Hardy counters from up on Elias’ shoulders. Hardy blocks a guitar shot. Hardy goes to the top for a Whisper In the Wind but Elias knocks him in mid-air with a guitar shot. Hardy gets his foot on the bottom rope to break the pin. Hardy kicks out again. Hardy goes to the floor and falls down clutching his leg. Elias follows and talks trash while stalking Hardy. Elias goes to ram part of the guitar into Hardy but Hardy moves and Elias shoves the wood in a speaker, causing it to pop and spark, electrocuting him.

Hardy then drops Elias with a bass. Hardy sends Elias into the steel ring steps a few times now. Hardy knocks Elias on top of a table at ringside. Hardy then stacks several instruments on top of Elias. Hardy goes to the top turnbuckle in the ring as fans cheer him on. Hardy leaps and puts Elias through the table with a Swanton Bomb, apparently colliding with the edge of the steel ring steps. Hardy covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Jeff Hardy

– After the bell, Hardy taps a tambourine a few times as he struggles to get up. The music hits as Hardy stands tall at ringside. We go to replays. Elias shakes and struggles to get up as Hardy heads to the ramp.

– Still to come, Riddle vs. Keith Lee vs. AJ Styles with a WWE Title shot up for grabs. We see Lee backstage warming up when Riddle walks in. Riddle goes on about being excited and nervous, and mentions throwing up his breakfast earlier. He mentions Lee already having a WWE Title shot earlier this year, and says he hasn’t had his yet. Riddle keeps ranting and does a bad impersonation of WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. He looks over to see if Lee can do a better impersonation, but Lee has already walked off. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a WWE Shop Cyber Monday promo from RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day.

– We get a look at recent events between Ricochet and RETRIBUTION. Mustafa Ali is backstage with the rest of the group now. He cuts a promo on Ricochet and how everything that’s happening to Ricochet has already happened to them, and how he’s supposed to be standing with them. Slapjack speaks and talks about how when everyone else discarded him, Ali saw him as a weapon for RETRIBUTION. Ali says Ricochet decided against joining the group, so tonight Slapjack will make him face the consequences and maybe, just maybe, Ricochet will see what Ali sees.

Ricochet vs. Slapjack

We go back to the ring and out first comes Ricochet. We see his recent Twitter video promo where he talked about how he needs to be better than Mustafa Ali. Ricochet poses in the corner as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Slapjack with Mustafa Ali of RETRIBUTION. The other members are nowhere to be seen. Ricochet watches from the ring. The bell rings and they go at it. Ricochet takes control early on. Ricochet uppercuts Slapjack into the corner, then runs in with an elbow. Slapjack turns it around. Ricochet looks to come off the second rope but Ali provides a distraction and Slapjack takes control again. Ali laughs. Slapjack grounds Ricochet and works him over.

Slapjack rams Ricochet into the corner but gets kicked back. Ricochet with a dropkick to the chest. They trade right hands and Ricochet gets the upperhand. Ricochet flies at Slapjack and takes him back down. More back and forth. Ricochet with a Standing Shooting Star Press for a 2 count. Ali calls for Mace and T-BAR to come down. Ricochet tosses Slapjack out of the ring onto them. He then runs the ropes and flies out, taking down all three Superstars for a pop. Ricochet brings Slapjack in at the 5 count as Ali watches from the other side of the ring.

Dana Brooke suddenly appears at ringside and slaps Ali, saying this is a message to Reckoning. Dana wants to know where she’s at. The distraction leads to Ricochet kicking out at 2 from a roll-up. Mace and T-BAR get involved from the apron but they get taken out by Ricochet again. Another distraction in the chaos leads to Slapjack rolling Ricochet up for the pin to win.

Winner: Slapjack

– After the match, Ali hits the ring and RETRIBUTION surrounds Ricochet while he’s down on his back, taunting him for the loss.

– We get a look at Drew McIntyre winning the WWE Title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. Drew will be here later tonight for an interview. Back to a promo for Tribute to The Troops and a commercial.

– Back from the break and The Miz and John Morrison are in the ring for another must see edition of MizTV. The announcers plug their match against Sheamus and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre later tonight. Miz waits with his Money In the Bank briefcase. They go on with their intros for tonight and then bring out the guest – Sheamus.

The tension picks up as soon as Sheamus hits the ring. Miz and Morrison try to stir the pot by saying Drew forgot about Sheamus and Sheamus has been jealous. Sheamus says they’re like brothers. Miz tells him to save the sappy stuff. Miz says Drew has something he and Sheamus both want – the WWE Title. Morrison says if they were really brothers like Sheamus says, Drew would’ve given Sheamus a title shot already. Miz says when he cashes in and wins the title, Morrison will receive a title shot right away because that’s what friends do. Miz proposes that Sheamus cash in years of aggression tonight, while Miz cashes in his briefcase. Sheamus just laughs at Miz. Miz asks Sheamus what it feels like to know Drew is at the top and Sheamus is at the bottom. Miz goes on yelling at Sheamus about how his career is a joke now.

Sheamus stands up and stares Miz down. Morrison stands up with Miz. Sheamus readies for a fight. Sheamus says that’s the difference between he and Miz – Miz will run his mouth, Sheamus likes to use his hands. Sheamus drops Miz with a right hand. Morrison tries to save it but Sheamus fights him off. Miz eventually stops Sheamus with a briefcase shot over the back. Miz beats Sheamus down with the briefcase as fans boo Miz’s music hits as he and Morrison stand tall over Sheamus to end the segment.

– Still to come, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will face RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and Lana in a non-title match. This week’s “Mesmerizing Moments” video from Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s is a look back at last week’s tag team match that saw Asuka and Lana get the win. Asuka is backstage with Lana now. Asuka is ranting about how they will beat Jax and Baszler tonight. Lana gets hyped up with her as it appears they are on the same page. Asuka heads to the ring as her music hits. Sarah Schreiber walks up and asks Lana about what they were just discussing but Lana isn’t revealing the plan.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka and Lana

We go to the ring for this non-title match as RAW Women’s Champion Asuka makes her way out. She poses in the corner as pyro goes off. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Lana makes her way to the ring. Schreiber is backstage with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler now. Jax says last week’s loss was a fluke. Baszler says she was doing her part fighting Asuka while Jax was busy not putting Lana through a table. Baszler thinks it was Jax’s fault. Jax reminds her who got pinned. Jax says there will be no mistakes tonight, they will bring Asuka to her knees and then put Lana through a table. They head to the ring as the music hits for this non-title match.

Lana and Baszler go at it to start. Lana with a close 2 count that shocks Baszler. Baszler levels Lana out of nowhere. Asuka tags in and attacks but here comes Jax. Baszler gets sent out. Lana sends Jax through the ropes to the floor as well. The champs catch Lana and Asuka at the ropes, manhandling both of them head-first into the barrier several times. Asuka and Lana then get dropped to the floor as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Asuka slides out of a hold by Jax. Lana tags in and unloads on Jax. Jax fights off a Sleeper attempt. Lana comes right back but Jax levels her with a shot to the throat and then kicks her, while screaming. Fans boo Jax as she manhandles Lana. Jax tosses Lana across the ring and then hits a big running splash in the corner. Jax shoves Lana around but Lana keeps trying to fight back. Baszler tags in and works on Lana with body shots as Jax holds her in the corner.

Baszler with a leg submission while Lana is down now. Baszler stomps on the hurt ankle now. Baszler tosses Lana out to the floor. Jax tags in and launches Lana into the barrier. Jax scoops Lana and charges to the ring post but Lana slides out and shoves Jax face-first into it. Jax makes it back in at the 8 count. Baszler tags in, as does Asuka. Asuka with a Facebreaker to Baszler and a Hip Attack to send Jax out of the ring. Asuka unloads on Baszler and hits a missile dropkick. Asuka with another Hip Attack to Baszler for a 2 count. Asuka and Baszler end up colliding and both going down.

Lana tags herself in and climbs to the top. Lana leaps for a crossbody but Baszler rolls through and comes up, applying the Kirifuda Clutch. Jax pulls Asuka off the apron to prevent the tag. Baszler takes Lana down into the Kirifuda Clutch but Asuka runs in with a Shining Wizard to break it up. This allows Lana to make a quick cover on Baszler for the pin to win.

Winners: Lana and Asuka

– After the match, Lana and Asuka celebrate their non-title win as we go to replays. A furious Jax storms off as Lana and Asuka celebrate on the ramp.

– Drew McIntyre approaches Sheamus backstage. Sheamus is a bit upset about what happened on MizTV, joking and thanking Drew for helping him out. Sheamus says if the roles were reversed, he’d do the same. Drew gets Sheamus hyped up and on the same page, and asks if he’s ready to knock the heads off those two muppets. Sheamus says that was just the appetizer and he’s ready for the main course.

Xavier Woods vs. Cedric Alexander

We go back to the ring and out come RAW Tag Team Champions The New Day – Xavier Woods with Kofi Kingston. They hit the corners to pose as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and The New Day has the mic. They have reasons to be thankful and to celebrate. Kofi talks about Woods being signed by G4TV. Woods says he’s a future King of the Ring and talks about his love of video games. He thanks everyone who’s supported UpUpDownDown. They go on about how The Hurt Business has failed to capture the titles several times. We get replays on the big screen. They go on until the music interrupts and out comes The Hurt Business – Cedric Alexander with Shelton Benjamin and MVP. MVP talks about how the series is actually tied up 2-2. He says the next time The New Day is willing to put the titles on the line, their historic reign will seem like a distant dream. Benjamin says not only will they take the titles, they will hurt The New Day. Cedric rushes the ring and gets in Woods’ face, saying it was pure dumb luck that they got over on Shelton last week.

The match is about to begin when Cedric charges and attacks Woods from behind, before the bell rings. Cedric beats Woods down and yells at him as the referee gets in between. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Woods is unloading on Cedric in the corner. Woods takes it to the opposite corner as Kofi cheers him on. Cedric fights Woods off and drops him in the middle of the ring. Woods chops Cedric back down. Woods dropkicks Cedric through the ropes into the barrier. Woods brings it back into the ring. Cedric blocks a big tornado DDT attempt and drops him over the top rope. Cedric with a stiff kick to the back while Woods is down. Cedric takes his shirt and tries to shove it down Woods’ mouth as fans boo.

Cedric keeps Woods grounded now as Kofi and MVP bark orders from ringside. Dana Brooke vs. Reckoning is confirmed for tonight. Woods and Cedric tangle some more now. Cedric cuts Woods off but Woods nails a jawbreaker to get an opening. Woods with big chops against the ropes now. Woods slides under Cedric’s legs and rocks him with a forearm. Woods mounts more offense and hits a scissors kick to daze Cedric.

Woods jumps on Cedric’s back against the ropes, sliding to the floor. Woods comes right back in and hits the Honor Roll clothesline for a close 2 count. Cedric ends up blocking a powerbomb and nailing a Brainbuster in the middle of the ring. Woods kicks out just in time. Cedric with kicks to the back while Woods is down. Cedric tries to suplex Woods in from the apron but Woods resists Cedric knocks Woods into the barrier at ringside. Cedric runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Woods counters mid-move and sends Cedric face-first into the barrier.

Woods rolls Cedric back in but he’s slow to follow up. Cedric ends up taking advantage with a Lumbar Check for the win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

– After the match, Cedric begins celebrating, yelling and walking up the ramp by himself. MVP and Shelton look on from the middle of the ring, shocked at Cedric’s solo celebration.

– We see what happened between Randy Orton and The Fiend in last week’s RAW main event, which allowed AJ Styles to win. AJ is backstage with Omos now. Riddle walks up and AJ is annoyed that he’s not taking tonight’s main event serious. Riddle brings up how AJ hasn’t been able to win the WWE Title back. Riddle jokes around and makes Omos laugh. AJ wants to know what’s so funny. Riddle goes on about how AJ reminds him of his pet bunny, Skipper. AJ briefly puts hands on Riddle and says he doesn’t have time for this. AJ and Omos walk off. Riddle smiles and says he will get AJ back for this, bro.

Sudden Death Triple Threat: Keith Lee vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles

We go back to the ring for the Sudden Death Triple Threat as Keith Lee makes his way out. The winner of this match will challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at TLC on December 20. Lee hits the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see what happened earlier with Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss and The Fiend. We go back to the ring and Lee waits as AJ Styles makes his way out with Omos next. Out next comes Riddle. The bell hits and Riddle charges but AJ goes to the floor. Riddle follows and sends him into the barrier. Lee stops them both from coming back in the ring. Lee runs the ropes for a big dive but puts the brakes on as the other two scatter. Lee comes back in but AJ stomps away on him. Riddle attacks AJ and works him over against the ropes.

AJ jabs Riddle in the throat to drop him. AJ stomps on Riddle while he’s down now. Lee grabs both opponents by their throats but they get free. They run the ropes and Lee leaps over them. Riddle drops AJ with a kick but Lee levels Riddle for a close 2 count after a crossbody. Lee takes control of Riddle now. Lee with big body shots in the corner. AJ comes over but Lee kicks him and sends him into Riddle in the corner. Lee with a big back body drop to AJ. Lee levels Riddle with a big chop in the corner. Lee beats Riddle down in the middle of the ring. Lee steps on Riddle’s limbs while he’s down. Riddle fights back but Lee drops him with a big right hand to the jaw.

Lee with another shot to the jaw. Riddle ducks the third attempt and kicks Lee to the apron. Riddle charges but Lee rams him into the turnbuckles. AJ comes over and rocks Lee. Lee shoves AJ into Omos. Omos lifts AJ to the apron, allowing him to charge Lee with a running knee. Riddle sends AJ to the floor. Riddle with a corkscrew moonsault from the apron to Lee and Riddle, taking them both down on the floor as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle is going from Lee to AJ with lots of offense. Lee kicks out at 1. Riddle slams AJ and goes for the Broton but AJ gets his knees up. Lee whips AJ hard into the corner and he falls out to the floor. Lee is alone in the ring with Riddle now. Lee launches Riddle across the ring and then splashes him in the corner. Lee tosses Riddle across the ring again. Riddle fights Lee off with strikes but Lee just takes them. Lee goes for the Spirit Bomb but Riddle keeps fighting. Riddle tries for an armbar but here comes AJ. Lee slings Riddle at AJ to knock him down. Lee powers up with Riddle still on his arm. Lee tries again and Riddle slides out, kicking him in the head. Riddle goes from corner to corner on AJ and Lee. Riddle with a big Exploder to AJ. Riddle charges but Lee drops him with a Pounce. Lee with a close 2 count on Riddle. Lee scoops AJ but he slides out and unloads with strikes. AJ drops Lee to one knee with a kick. AJ with a flying forearm for a 2 count on Lee.

AJ goes to the top but Lee cuts him off with a headbutt. Lee climbs up for a superplex but here comes Riddle from behind. Riddle tries to powerbomb Lee but Lee slides out as Riddle cant hold him any longer. Lee tosses Riddle. AJ with a bi crossbody to Lee. AJ with close 2 counts on both opponent. AJ can’t believe it. Lee stops the Styles Clash on Riddle. AJ elbows Lee off him. Riddle drops Lee with a kick. AJ and Riddle tangle now. Riddle with an overhead kick and a German for a close 2 count to AJ. Lee grabs Riddle but Riddle lands on his feet. Riddle with strikes but it just angers Lee. More back and forth between Riddle and Lee. Riddle levels Lee with a big kick. AJ flies in with a Phenomenal Forearm to Riddle for the pin to win.

Winner and New #1 Contender: AJ Styles

– After the match, AJ celebrates as his music hits. Styles vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is now official for WWE TLC on December 20. We go to replays. AJ poses in the middle of the ring as Riddle recovers at ringside. Omos is shown at ringside looking at Lee, who is standing. Omos joins AJ in the ring and they stand tall together.

– Charly Caruso is backstage with The Miz and John Morrison. She shows us what happened with Sheamus on MizTV earlier tonight. She asks about a plan and then knocks them for not really having one. Miz realizes this might be true. Morrison says he has an idea. He walks off and Miz follows.

Dana Brooke vs. Reckoning

We go back to the ring and out first comes Dana Brooke. We see the backstage attack that led to this match two weeks ago, and Dana slapping Mustafa Ali earlier tonight. Dana poses in the corner as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Reckoning waits int he ring for her RAW debut. We get a pre-recorded backstage interview with Reckoning and Ali now. They cut a promo on Dana and warn her for the match that’s about to happen. The bell rings and Reckoning attacks, leveling Dana. Dana comes back and unloads but won’t go for the pin. Ali barks orders as Dana keeps control. Reckoning with a big clothesline out of the corner. Reckoning kicks Dana while she’s down. Reckoning with big chops in the corner now.

Reckoning grounds Dana as fans try to rally now. Dana fights up and out, jawing Reckoning. Reckoning runs into a big boot in the corner. Dana mounts more offense now, nailing two clotheslines and some trash talking. Dana keeps control until Ali gets on the apron. Dana swings but misses due to the distraction. Reckoning misses a kick, allowing Dana to roll her up for the pin to win.

Winner: Dana Brooke

– After the match, Dana celebrates as her music hits. Reckoning sits up on her knees in the ring as Ali starts yelling at her. Ali yells about Reckoning failing and allowing Dana to embarrass him. Ali says there is no failing in RETRIBUTION. Dana taunts Reckoning and Ali from the stage.

– The Miz and John Morrison approach AJ Styles and Omos backstage, congratulating him on earning the WWE Title shot. They brought AJ a peach pie to celebrate with and as an offering to help Miz when he cashes in his Money In the Bank briefcase. They go on and AJ ends up saying he will help Miz. They’re surprised and Miz asks why AJ is so willing to help them. AJ says it will be a lot easier to beat Miz at TLC instead of Drew McIntyre. Morrison agrees. They walk off and AJ says he will see them out there.

– We see how Drew McIntyre regained the WWE Title earlier this month from Randy Orton. Drew will be here next for an interview and tag team action. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and announced for RAW Talk is Ricochet, Sheamus and Dana Brooke.

– Riddle is backstage recovering when MVP walks up, asking what happened out there. Riddle says losing sucks but he starts pitching some stoner business ideas. MVP believes Riddle’s ideas are dumb. MVP puts hands on Riddle and Riddle stands up to him. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley attacks from behind and manhandles Riddle. Lashley lays Riddle out and stands over him with MVP, laughing.

– Keith Lee approaches Sheamus in the back. Lee says it’s none of his business but some people think Sheamus might be turning on his tag team partner. Sheamus says Lee is right, it’s none of his business. Sheamus walks off and jokes that he’s going to turn on his partner now.

– We go back to the ring and Charly Caruso introduces WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Out he comes with the sword and kilt. Drew shoves the sword in the ground and the pyro goes off. He marches to the ring. Charly asks Drew about his recent WWE Title win over Randy Orton and then the war with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series. Drew says it feels good to be standing here as champion but sometimes you have to get knocked on your ass to be reminded of what’s important. Drew talks about how he was a man of his word when he told Orton he’d Claymore his head off and win the title back. He also told Reigns that he would humble him and knock him off his pedestal. Drew recalls how Reigns was confident at the start of their match, but that confidence turned to confusion and frustration as he kicked out of Spear after Spear, and then turned to fear as Reigns realized Drew wasn’t like anyone he’s ever faced. Drew brings up how Jey Uso helped Reigns win.

Drew goes on and says their paths will cross again and Reigns may have won the battle but Drew promises he will win the war. Drew says that’s the past and he’s focused on the future now. He’s confident about defending against AJ Styles at WWE TLC and says there’s no beef there. He says the match will be phenomenal. He warns The Miz ahead of a potential Money IN the Bank cash-in, and says the briefcase is the only thing keeping Miz relevant. He goes on and says if Miz tries to cash in, he will take Morrison and shove the briefcase where the sun doesn’t shine. Drew is ready for a tag team match now. The music hits and out comes Sheamus.

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Sheamus hits the ring and is all business as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre looks him over. Sheamus hits the corner to pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and AJ Styles is on commentary now. Omos is right behind him as Sheamus and McIntyre look on from the ring. Drew talks some trash to AJ. Out next comes The Miz with his Money In the Bank briefcase. John Morrison is right behind him and they head to the ring together as Mike Rome does the introductions.

Miz and Sheamus start things off. Sheamus rams Miz into the corner and knocks Morrison off the apron. Sheamus sends Miz out and he tries to retreat but Drew tosses him back in. Sheamus goes right back to work on Miz, and tells Morrison to tag in. Morrison shows off some but Sheamus drops him. Sheamus stomps away in the corner now. Sheamus is extra aggressive tonight. Drew comes in and motions for him to relax. Morrison and Drew go at it now. Drew explodes into Morrison with a big elbow.

Sheamus tags back in for the big double team to Morrison, sending him to the apron. Sheamus with The 10 Beats of The Bodhrán to Morrison now, then Miz. Sheamus scoops Miz and hits the Celtic Cross on top of Morrison. Sheamus yells out at AJ now. They have words and Sheamus goes out to get in his face. Omos is right there. Miz tries to attack but Sheamus drops him. Sheamus is briefly distracted by Omos and gets dropkicked over the announce table by Morrison as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Morrison fights Sheamus off. Miz tags in and drops Sheamus with a DDT for a close 2 count. Miz taunts Drew and puts knees into the back of Sheamus. Miz grounds Sheamus now. Morrison tags back in for the double team. Morrison with a standing Shooting Star Press to Sheamus for a close 2 count. Morrison keeps Sheamus down and stops the tag from happening.

Sheamus fights up and out of a body scissors. Morrison misses a kick and Sheamus drops him with a big knee strike. Drew and Miz get the hot tags. Drew unloads and launches Miz across the ring, and again. Morrison leaps at Drew with a kick but Drew blocks it and launches him across the ring as well. Drew with a neckbreaker to Miz and a kip up for a pop. Sheamus wants a tag while Drew is readying for a Claymore. Morrison yanks Sheamus off the apron, sends him into the ring post, then tosses him over the barrier. AJ leaps into the ring with a Phenomenal Forearm to a distracted Drew, and the referee calls the match.

Winners by DQ: Drew McIntyre and Sheamus

– After the bell, fans boo as AJ argues with Miz and Morrison. AJ tells Morrison to hit a Starship Pain on Drew and he does. Miz isn’t convinced. Miz drops Drew with a Skull Crushing finale. Omos grabs the Money In the Bank briefcase and hands it to AJ, who is handing it to the referee. Miz grabs it from AJ and yells at him. Miz reconsiders and is now cashing in but Drew sends Morrison to the floor, then levels Miz with a Claymore for a pop. Miz never cashed in. Drew stares AJ down now. AJ pleads with Drew. Omos pulls AJ to safety as fans boo. AJ, still on Omos’ shoulder, rants at Drew, saying Omos is doing Drew a favor because AJ would’ve taken him out. AJ continues ranting about how Omos just rescued Drew. Drew raises the WWE Title and tells AJ this is the closest he’ll get to it. Drew’s music hits as he raises the WWE Title in the air while AJ and Omos stare him down from the ramp. RAW goes off the air.