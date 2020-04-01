Ongoing NXT Results – April 1 2020

NXT Results – April 1 2020

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a video package to hype NXT North American Champion Keith Lee ahead of tonight’s Triple Threat title defense.

– We’re live on tape from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Sam Roberts.

The Velveteen Dream vs. Bobby Fish

We go right to the ring and out first comes The Velveteen Dream as Greg Hamilton does the introductions. Out next comes Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era. Fish talks some trash on his way to the ring as Dream stares him down.

The bell rings and they lock up, trading holds. Fish takes Dream down but gets kicked away. They taunt each other and have words, testing each other. Fish with a kick to the leg. More back and forth now. Dream keeps knocking Fish down with right hands. Dream with a big shot as Fish comes bouncing off the ropes. Dream with another takedown and a knee drop for a 2 count.

Fish turns it around and goes for a Sleeper but Dream resists. Fish unloads and drops Fish with kicks. Dream ends up going to the floor for a breather. Fish follows and Dream goes back in, sliding back out and taunting Fish. Dream gets the upperhand and comes off the top rope with a double ax handle. Dream mounts more offense now, rocking Fish into the corner. Dream with more rights in the corner. Fish runs into boots in the corner. Dream drops him with a superkick.

Dream goes back to the top for the Purple Rain Maker but Fish rolls to the floor as Dream poses. Dream leaps to the floor instead, taking Fish down with another ax handle. Dream brings Fish back in but Fish rolls right back out to regroup. Dream approaches and Fish rams him back into the barrier. We go to commercial with Fish in control.

Back from the break and we get a WWE 24 preview for WWE Hall of Famer Edge’s new episode. Back and forth in the ring now. Fish works Dream over and drops him. Fish stomps on Dream and launches himself in from the apron with a senton. Dream kicks out at 2. Dream clutches his knee as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Fish has Dream in an ankle lock. Dream gets to the bottom rope and the referee warns Fish to break it. Fish goes right back to work on the leg. Dream fights off another Sleeper attempt. Dream scoops Fish for the Dream Valley Driver but Fish holds on to the top rope and resists.

Fish applies the Sleeper hold now but Dream quickly breaks it. They tangle some more and Dream nails the DVD in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: The Velveteen Dream

– After the match, Dream’s music hits as Tom says he is now one step closer to a title shot from NXT Champion Adam Cole, who suggested this match. Dream has his arm raised as he stands tall and we go to replays. Dream takes the mic and addresses Cole, telling him to put his video games down because this is real. Dream goes on and says The Experience is coming for Cole. Dream tells Cole to play hard but he’s about to get worked harder than ever before, courtesy of The Dream. Dream snaps his fingers and his music starts back up.

