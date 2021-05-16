ONGOING WRESTLEMANIA BACKLASH PPV COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

WWE WrestleMania Backlash Results – May 16 2021

– The WWE WrestleMania Backlash Kickoff pre-show opens live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She’s joined by Peter Rosenberg with WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They hype tonight’s card and it’s announced that the Kickoff will feature an Open Challenge from WWE United States Champion Sheamus. We get a video package for recent happenings in the WWE Universal Title storyline now. JBL and Rosenberg believe Roman Reigns will retain tonight while Booker goes with Cesaro to win the title. Back from a break and we get a video package on Bianca Belair winning the SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 37, and tonight’s match with Bayley. Sonya Deville is on the panel now. She praises Bayley but says Belair will win tonight if she can stay focused. Booker says he wouldn’t be surprised if Bayley pulls it off tonight.

The panel talks about tonight’s Lumberjack Match between Damian Priest and The Miz now. Booker and JBL go with The Miz to win, while Rosenberg picks Priest. Back from a break and we get a video package on tonight’s RAW Women’s Title. Deville returns to the panel and goes on about how Charlotte Flair deserves to be in the match. Deville says she made this match better by bringing Flair back. Deville has tried to get everyone focused on the goal at hand, not their personal beefs. The panel talks about tonight’s match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. We see Dominik Mysterio backstage now. He’s confronted by the champs, Dolph Ziggler and Dolph Ziggler. They tell him to go find his dad but then they won’t let him by. Ziggler nails Dominik with a headbutt and Rode attacks him. Ziggler cheers Roode on as he beats Dominik down some more. Officials run up and call for help as Roode and Ziggler back off. Producer Jamie Noble tells a referee to go find Rey Mysterio. We go to another break and then to ringside.

Non-Title Open Challenge: WWE United States Champion Sheamus vs. Ricochet

Adnan Virk welcomes us to ringside. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Out first comes WWE United States Champion Sheamus as Mike Rome does the introductions. Sheamus takes the mic and talks about his recent Open Challenges and tonight will be no different. Sheamus says this won’t be for the title because a title shot has to be earned, not given. He is still giving a chance to step in the ring with one of the greatest, your United States Champion. Fans boo. The music hits and out comes Ricochet to a pop.

The bell rings and Ricochet nails a big dropkick. Ricochet unloads with strikes now. Sheamus catches a kick but Ricochet slaps him. Sheamus levels him with a big clothesline in response.

Sheamus beats Ricochet around from corner to corner now, then tosses him across the ring and talks some more trash. Sheamus grabs Ricochet by his face. Ricochet fights but Sheamus decks him. Sheamus with an uppercut. Ricochet with a kick and a chop but Sheamus catches him with a big backbreaker in the middle of the ring. Sheamus stomps away as the referee warns him now. Sheamus keeps control and delivers 10 Beats of The Bodhrán on the apron now.

Sheamus keeps Ricochet down with power moves and then does the Dublin Smile. Sheamus with a knee to the back and some arguing back with the referee. Sheamus grounds Ricochet now. Ricochet fights with punches and knees from the mat to get free. Ricochet with a jawbreaker now. Ricochet keeps fighting to his feet but Sheamus kicks him down. Ricochet fights free again with a bunch of elbows. Sheamus clubs him in the back. Ricochet stuns Sheamus with a kick to the head. Sheamus walks into a boot to the face. Sheamus catches a kick and takes Ricochet to the top. Ricochet gets free and Sheamus runs into boots again. Ricochet fights from the apron now and springboards in with a flying clothesline.

Ricochet with a running Shooting Star Press and the Asahi moonsault for a close 2 count. They’re both slow to get up now. Ricochet with a forearm to the back. Ricochet tries to power up with Sheamus on his back but he can’t get him up. Ricochet counters but Sheamus nails a big knee to the face. Ricochet keeps fighting and nails a Backstabber.

Ricochet slowly rolls to the apron and springboards back in with the 450. He nails it but Sheamus kicks out just in time. Ricochet goes to the top now as fans cheer him on. Ricochet lands on his feet as Sheamus moves. Ricochet ducks the Brogue Kick and rolls Sheamus up for a 2 count. Sheamus comes right back with a big knee to the face for the pin to win.

Winner: Sheamus

– After the match, Sheamus stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Sheamus asks for his jacket and his hat now. He puts it on and starts talking about his recent Open Challenges but Ricochet attacks from behind and drops him Ricochet rips off the hat and jacket as Sheamus retreats to the floor. Ricochet poses in Sheamus’ gear and dances around in it. Sheamus storms back in the ring to get his gear as Ricochet takes it off and retreats to the ramp. Sheamus seethes in the ring as Ricochet talks trash from the ramp. We go to replays as Ricochet declares he wants the title back.

– Back from a break and we get a video package for tonight’s WWE Title Triple Threat. The panel discuses the match now and Booker believes Bobby Lashley will retain. JBL and Rosenberg agree. Kayla reveals that the RAW Women’s Title match will open the pay-per-view. That’s it for the Kickoff.

– The WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view opens up with a video package. The video is narrated by former WWE Champion Batista, featuring clips of his “Army of the Dead” movie that premieres on Netflix this coming Friday. That movie is sponsoring tonight’s pay-per-view.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as pyro explodes inside the arena and the virtual crowd cheers. Adnan Virk welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. They lead us to a video package for tonight’s opening match.

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

We go to the ring as Mike Rome does the introductions. Out first comes Charlotte Flair as the pyro goes off. Fans boo as she heads to the ring. Flair has the referee open the ropes for her. Asuka is out next to a pop. She hits the corner to pose as more pyro goes off. Out next comes RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley to a mixed reaction. Ripley stomps on the stage and pyro goes off as she heads to the ring.

We get formal ring introductions from Rome next. The bell rings and they size each other up. Flair heads to the floor to stall. Asuka follows. Ripley meets her on the other side. Flair runs in and Ripley follows. Flair clotheslines her. Asuka rocks Flair and Ripley rolls her for 2. Asuka and Ripley have words now. They shove each other and Flair gets rocked. Flair goes to the apron as Asuka and Ripley fight. Asuka sends Flair off the apron with a Ripley-assisted Hip Attack.

Ripley and Asuka go back & forth now. Asuka with a Hip Attack. Flair pulls Asuka out and tosses her overhead to the floor. Flair fights in from the apron but Ripley fights back. They collide with shoulders. Flair talks trash in Ripley’s face and they have words. They collide with shoulders again but no one goes down. More trash talking. Flair drops Ripley with a knee. Flair with an overhead toss to Ripley now. Flair stomps away in the corner to boos. Flair gets sent to the apron but fights back. Asuka holds her leg while Ripley dropkicks her off the apron. Asuka comes to the apron but Ripley kicks her off. Ripley stands alone in the ring now. Flair sweeps Ripley off the apron and she hits the floor. Flair stands alone on the floor now to boos.

Flair works Asuka over in the ring now. Flair uses the ropes to choke Asuka and then covers for 2. Flair drops Asuka and delivers a big boot to the face for a 2 count, and another. Flair taunts Asuka and smacks her around. Asuka fights back with strikes and unloads for a pop. Asuka takes Flair down into an armbar in the middle of the ring. Flair gets her foot on the bottom rope to break it. Asuka with another armbar but Ripley breaks it up with a stomp. Flair delivers big chops to Ripley now. Flair with the backbreaker and face-first slam into the turnbuckle.

Asuka blocks a slam but Flair elbows her. Flair with big chops to drop Asuka now. Ripely charges and clotheslines Flair. Ripley with another clothesline and a back kick. Ripley dropkicks Asuka. Ripley with knee strikes to Flair now. Ripley drops Flair and dropkicks her in the head. Ripley with a Northern Lights suplex for a 2 count as Asuka breaks it up just in time. Asuka blocks Ripley with a knee to the face. Asuka takes a kick and delivers one back. All three competitors are down now. Asuka gets up first and tangles with Flair. Asuka with two big German suplexes to Flair. Asuka with a Hip Attack to Ripley in the corner. Asuka boots Flair as she approaches. Asuka kicks Flair down and then kicks Ripley. Asuka with more kicks to each opponent now as fans cheer her on. Asuka with the sliding knee to Flair for a close 2 count.

Asuka shows some frustration now but she goes to the top. Asuka with a missile dropkick to Ripley. Flair sends Asuka to the apron but she keeps fighting. Asuka with a sliding knee to Ripley on the floor. Flair knocks Asuka off the apron, next to Ripley on the floor. Flair goes to the top and delivers a big moonsault to Asuka and Ripley on the floor. Flair brings Asuka back in and goes to the top but Ripley attacks from the apron. Ripley keeps rocking Flair and climbs up now. Ripley tries for a superplex but Flair holds on. Asuka comes over and climbs up with Ripley. They hit the double superplex on Flair for a pop.

All three are down once again as we get replays. They start fighting from the mat in the middle of the ring, trading shots on each other. They get up and the strikes keep coming. Flair gets double teamed but she lands on her feet from a suplex. She nails a double chop block to bring them both down, then nails a double Natural Selection. Flair covers both opponents for a close 2 count. Flair drags them over to the corner now. She goes to the top but lands on her feet from the moonsault. Asuka with double knees to the face. Asuka sends Flair out. Ripley attacks Asuka from behind.

Asuka counters Riptide and goes for the Asuka Lock but Ripley fights her off. They keep fighting but Flair comes in and levels Ripley with a big boot. Asuka with the Asuka Lock on Flair now. Flair rolls through and gets kicked into the corner as Asuka blocks the Figure Four. Asuka kicks Flair, then drops Ripley with a kick to the head. Asuka sends Flair to the apron and goes for a Hip Attack but runs into a boot, which also knocks Flair to the floor. Ripley immediately follows up with Riptide to Asuka for the pin to retain.

Winner: Rhea Ripley

– After the match, Ripley takes the title and celebrates as the music hits. We go to replays. Flair seethes at ringside as Ripley stands tall over Asuka with the title in the air. Ripley poses in the corner and taunts Flair now. Flair points up at her as we go to a break.

– Back from a break and we see MVP and Bobby Lashley arriving earlier. We also see a replay of what happened on Monday’s RAW with Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman. The announcers hype the match.

– The Miz and John Morrison are backstage. Miz isn’t happy about tonight’s Lumberjack Match with Damian Priest. Morrison says he has it all figured out, he’s going to talk to the Lumberjacks and convince them that its in their best interest for The Miz to win. Morrison apparently has a “thirst trap” set for Priest tonight.

– Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to ringside. We see how Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode attacked Dominik Mysterio backstage during the Kickoff pre-show. We see Rey Mysterio and Dominik in the trainer’s room now. Dominik apologizes and his dad says he can’t do this tonight, but they will have another opportunity. Rey says he’s got this. He tells Dominik he loves him, and heads out.

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

We go back to the ring and the title match is announced anyway as SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode come to the ring. Out next comes Rey Mysterio, announced as the sole challenger.

Rey hits the ring and attacks both opponents. Roode decks him from behind but Rey sends Roode into Ziggler, knocking Ziggler to the floor. Rey with a close 2 count on Roode. Rey keeps fighting and sends Ziggler into the announce table with a baseball slide. Roode decks him again but Rey slides under the bottom rope to splash Ziggler on the floor. Roode follows to the floor and hits Rey from behind again. Roode goes to send Rey into the ring post but Rey slides out and shoves Roode into the post.

Rey runs the apron and nails a senton to Roode on the floor. Rey returns to the ring and gets a pop. Cole confirms the titles are on the line here. Roode returns to the ring but Rey drops him and works him over. Roode kicks Rey in the gut. Rey counters a move and rolls Roode for a 2 count. Roode comes right back with a big clothesline. Ziggler tags in with another close 2 count. Ziggler works Rey over and keeps him down in the corner as the referee warns him.

Roode tags back in and delivers big chops in the corner, then whips Rey across the ring into the opposite corner. Fans boo as Roode keeps Rey down. Rey blocks a shot and drops Roode face-first into the turnbuckles. Ziggler gets knocked off the apron. Rey fights Roode off and goes to the top but Roode knocks his legs out. Rey falls and is turned upside down in the corner in a Tree of Woe now. Roode kicks away as fans boo and the referee warns him. Rey falls to the floor, clutching his left knee.

Ziggler tags in and taunts Rey on the floor, then goes to work on the hurt leg. Ziggler rolls Rey back in for a 2 count. Roode tags back in and keeps Rey down. Rey tries to get up but he falls right back down and the referee checks on him. Roode stays on Rey, focusing on the leg and taunting him. Rey fights out of the corner, hitting both opponents. Ziggler comes in for the double team Fame-asser but Rey somehow kicks out. Ziggler can’t believe it.

Roode tags back in and yells in Rey’s face. Ziggler tags in and goes to the floor. Roode launches Rey under the bottom rope to the floor, right into a waiting superkick from Ziggler. Rey is down on the floor as the champs return to the ring and wait for the count out. Rey makes it back in right before the 10 count and Ziggler isn’t happy. Fans cheer Rey on as Roode tags back in. Roode headbutts Rey back to the mat. Ziggler tags right back in. Rey counters a double suplex with a big double DDT in the middle of the ring for a big pop. Rey sends Roode into the ring post shoulder-first. Rey tangles with Ziggler and sends him into the opposite post shoulder-first.

Roode is down on the floor now but he crawls back to his feet. Dominik Mysterio is walking down the ramp now, clutching his hurt ribs. Dominik goes to the apron and waits for the tag now. Rey asks what he’s doing out here. Ziggler rocks Rey. Rey drops Ziggler into position for 619. Rey rocks Roode off the apron. Ziggler comes right back and hits Rey with a Zig Zag but Rey kicks out just in time for a pop.

Roode scoops Rey and taunts Dominik, then drops Rey for another close 2 count. Roode takes Rey from corner to corner. Roode takes Rey back to the second turnbuckle but Rey resists. Rey with a super bulldog from the top. Rey fights Roode off. Dominik finally gets the tag. Roode misses a clothesline and Dominik knocks Ziggler off the apron. Dominik and Roode go at it now and Roode nails a big Spinebuster in the middle of the ring. Ziggler tags back in for the big double team neckbreaker but Dominik still kicks out. Ziggler can’t believe it.

Ziggler launches Dominik into the ring post shoulder-first as Rey watches. Roode yells in Dominik’s face. Ziggler cranks up but Dominik cuts him off with a superkick of his own. They both go down. Rey and Roode tag in. Rey with a top rope senton, then a shot to knock Ziggler off the apron. Roode catches Rey with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for a close 2 count. Roode is frustrated now. Roode grabs Rey and wastes time talking trash to Dominik.

Rey blocks the powerbomb and fights free. Rey sends Roode into the turnbuckle, then hits 619 in the corner. Dominik tags in as Rey slides under the rope and hits a Sunset Bomb to Ziggler into the barrier. Dominik goes to the top and hits the Frogsplash on Roode for the pin to win the titles.

Winners and New SmackDown Tag Team Champions: Dominik and Rey Mysterio

– After the match, Rey and Dominik stand tall with the titles as the music hits. We go to replays. Ziggler and Roode recover at ringside and they are not happy. Kayla Braxton enters the ring to interview The Mysterios. Rey comments on being the first father and son to win the titles, saying he’s on top of the world. Dominik says it’s an honor and a blessing to share this moment with his dad, but it’s time to celebrate. They exit the ring together as we get another replay.

– Back from a break and John Morrison walks into the Lumberjacks locker room but they’re all zombies. This is a tie-in with the “Army of the Dead” movie, which is a sponsor. Morrison looks confused and shocked as the zombies start walking out of the room.

– Jimmy Uso walks into Roman Reigns’ locker room and finds Jey Uso. Jimmy says Jey’s name should be on the locker room door also. He says they’re going to get their own locker room and the SmackDown Tag Team titles. He keeps on about how Jey shouldn’t be carrying Roman’s bags. They argue and Reigns walks up. Jimmy says he just wants to wish Reigns good luck tonight, champ. Jimmy turns and walks away as Jey and Roman look on.

– John Morrison catches up with The Miz and tells him about the zombies. Miz tells him to snap out of it, it’s just in your head and this is about me embarrassing Damian Priest. They walk off and we see a bunch of zombies walking through the backstage area.

Zombies Lumberjack Match: The Miz vs. Damian Priest

We go back to the ring and the announcers mention the zombies and we see Batista’s earlier tweet where he said his “friends” would be here tonight, to plug the “Army of the Dead” movie, which is a sponsor. The Miz and John Morrison are out, as is Damian Priest. The zombies are out now, terrifying Miz and Morrison. The zombies surround the ring and also terrify the announcers but they settle back in at the table. Morrison has ran away to the back.

The ring is surrounded by zombies and smoke now. There are also graphics all over the arena, apparently representing the city setting from the “Army of the Dead” movie. The match begins as Priest and Miz go at it. Miz misses a dropkick and lands on the floor, surrounded by zombies. He runs back in and tuns around to a big Facebuster from Priest. Priest ends up on the floor but he attacks the zombies. He runs back in and Miz levels him with a big boot for a 2 count. Miz keeps control and delivers another big boot.

Priest ends up delivering a huge clothesline after Miz finds himself in trouble with the zombies and runs back in. Priest unloads with kicks now, then a right hand. Priest levels Miz for a close 2 count. More back and forth between the two. Priest keeps control and looks to finish Miz off but Miz catches strikes and takes him down for the Figure Four in the middle of the ring.

Miz and Priest end up on the floor, both fighting the zombies off and sending a few over the barrier. They back into each other but keep fighting the zombies off. A large zombie stalks Priest, shoving another zombie out of the way. Priest fights him off and delivers a kick from the steel steps. Miz and Priest meet back int he ring now. Miz calls for a high five but he kicks Priest instead. Priest turns it around and delivers a Broken Arrow for a close 2 count.

Priest calls for the finish and waits for Miz to get up. Morrison runs back down the ramp and hits the apron. Miz distracts the referee while Morrison kicks Priest in the head. Miz covers but Priest kicks out at 2. Morrison is surrounded by zombies at ringside now. He flips off the steps and takes out several zombies. Morrison with another big barrier kick to a zombie. Morrison stands on the barrier again for a move but zombies pull him down on the other side of the barrier. Morrison is being eaten now.

Priest takes advantage of the distraction and drops Miz with Hit The Lights for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the bell, Priest leaps to the top to get out of the way as zombies start crawling in the ring. Zombies cover Miz and start eating him as Priest fires his imaginary arrow from the ramp. Priest makes his exit as the zombies continue to devour Miz. The lights go out and we go to a break.

– Back from a break and Jey Uso catches up with Jimmy Uso backstage and yells at him for bringing distractions to Roman Reigns before his big title defense. Jimmy wonders if the sign on the door should say “Roman Reigns and His Bitch” instead. Jimmy walks off.

– We get a video package for the next match.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match: Bayley vs. Bianca Belair

We go back to the ring and out first comes Bayley to boos as she taunts her opponent. Out next comes SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair to a pop. Belair swings her hair around and heads to the ring for her first title defense.

