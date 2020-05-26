Ongoing WWE Raw Results (5/25)

WWE Raw Results – May 25 2020

– Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video tribute for Memorial Day.

– We’re live on tape from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He’s joined by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton. They go over tonight’s line-up.

– We go right to the ring and Kevin Owens is out for another must see edition of The Kevin Owens Show. We see several WWE NXT developmental talents in the audience. Tom says they have all been tested for COVID-19. Shotzi Blackheart, Jessamyn Duke and several others are in the crowd making noise. We see how there are Plexiglas shields around the ringside barrier, similar to what you would see around a hockey rink. The barrier also looks to be taller than usual.

Owens acknowledges the crowd members and says some of them are the future, especially the ones wearing his t-shirts. He reveals he will face Angel Garza later on tonight. Owens plugs tonight’s Triple Threat between NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and Natalya, with the winner facing RAW Women’s Champion Asuka at Backlash. Owens brings out his guest next and here comes Asuka.

Asuka hits the ring still chanting for Becky Lynch. Owens agrees that she does deserve it. He plugs her “The Mom” t-shirt on WWE Shop. Owens shows us a replay of last week’s championship celebration with Asuka and Kairi Sane, and how Jax interrupted but was quickly sent packing. We also see how Jax later attacked Sane backstage, and how Asuka later attacked Jax. Asuka speaks some but the music interrupts and out comes Flair.

Flair enters the ring and tells Asuka that the red brand title should’ve been handed to her. Flair reminds Asuka what happens when they step in the ring. Flair says Asuka has never beaten her. She goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Natalya. Natalya tells Owens she’s not here to cause trouble. She’s here to formally apologize to Owens and his crew for the tantrum she threw last week. She’s just been so frustrated as of late. Flair mocks her for sucking up to Owens and laughs at her, saying even this won’t help her win the match tonight. Flair goes on until Jax interrupts and comes out to boos. Jax says we all know she will be the next champion. She warns that Flair and Natalya better just get ready for what she will do to them later. Owens sees where this is going and he exits the ring. Jax says that’s a good idea.

Jax steps to Asuka and says she will bulldoze her at Backlash. Asuka ends up dropping Jax with a shot to the face. Flair and Natalya end up on the floor going at it. Asuka taunts Jax, who looks on from the floor. Asuka’s music hits as she stands tall while the others regroup.

– Kayla Braxton is backstage with Apollo Crews. Crews is confident about winning the United States Title tonight.

WWE United States Title Match: Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

We go right to the ring for tonight’s opening match as WWE United States Champion Andrade is out with Zelina Vega, to mostly boos from the crowd of developmental talents. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Apollo Crews. We get formal ring introductions from Mike Rome. The bell rings and they go at it. Crews takes it to the corner to start. We see Angel Garza backstage watching the match. Crews beats Andrade down in the corner as Vega yells from ringside. Crews with more offense and a big stalling suplex in the middle of the ring for a 1 count.

Crews gets rocked by a big back elbow and Andrade covers for a quick 2 count. Crews blocks the Hammerlock DDT and back-drops Andrade. Crews presses Andrade high above his head but drops him when Vega gets on the apron running her mouth. Andrade almost knocks Vega off but he puts the brakes on. This leads to Crews hitting an enziguri kick, which does lead to Andrade causing Vega to fall to the floor. Andrade checks on Vega as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Vega is being checked on by officials at ringside. Andrade takes advantage and levels Crews. Andrade takes the title and yells about it being his. The referee counts while Crews is down at ringside. Andrade brings it back in at the 8 count but Crews kicks out at 2. Andrade grounds Crews by his arm now. Crews fights sup and out but Andrade grabs him. They tangle and Crews rocks him in the face. More back and forth now. Crews with a big clothesline. Crews rams Andrade back into the turnbuckles. Crews keeps control and nails a running splash in the corner. Crews runs into boots in the corner. Crews keeps control and climbs up for a hurricanrana. Andrade counters up high and nails a huge double stomp for a close 2 count right in front of Vega.

Andrade motions around his waist for the title as we see Kayla interviewing Angel backstage. He explains how the match is like making love to a beautiful woman. Crews launches Andrade into the corner as Garza goes on with his explanation. Crews with another close pin attempt. Andrade counters a powerbomb and sends Crews face-first into the corner. Andrade with the running double knees for another 2 count. Andrade focuses on the injured knee but Crews nails a big enziguri. Crews goes on and hits a standing moonsault and a standing Shooting Star Press in the middle of the ring for the pin to win the title out of nowhere.

Winner and New WWE United States Champion: Apollo Crews

– After the match, Crews takes the title as the developmental talents cheer him on. Vega is shocked at ringside. Crews clutches the title as we go to replays. Charly Caruso interviews an emotional Crews in the ring now. People told him he’d never make it and he didn’t give up, so here he is 11 years later with his first title in WWE. Crews goes on about never giving up and always believing in himself, and now he can stand here and tell the whole world that he is the new United States Champion. The camera cuts backstage to Andrade throwing a fit. Crews hits the turnbuckles to pose with the title as his music plays. Andrade is destroying things in the back.

– Still to come, a game of golf between The Viking Raiders and The Street Profits.

– We see Seth Rollins backstage looking at a Rey Mysterio mask. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Seth Rollins is in the back. Rollins says tonight is a night of celebration. He has a Rey Mysterio mask. He shows us what happened to Rey two weeks ago when he used the corner of the steel steps to hurt Rey.

Rollins says he was in a dark, dark place then. He goes on about Rey presenting himself to be sacrificed that night, and fulfilling his duty for the greater good. He can’t imagine the pain Rey went through. Rollins goes on and says if that was Rey’s final act as a WWE Superstar then it allows us to move forward into the future. Austin Theory and Murphy appear with Rollins now. He introduces Theory as his newest disciple. He says Theory and Murphy understand what it’s like to be underappreciated as they were thrown away by the WWE Universe like he was. Rollins says their ceilings are limitless under his guidance. Murphy talks about how he needed a mentor and a leader, he needed The Monday Night Messiah to lead him into the future. He thanks Rollins.

Theory thought he came to RAW with the right people but when they abandoned him, The Monday Night Messiah found him. He thanks Rollins. Rollins says they are welcome but this is just the beginning of a great night because they will get to show Rey first-hand how he helped bring something good to RAW when they show Humberto Carrillo and Aleister Black what happens when you get in their way.

– Charly is backstage with Charlotte Flair now. Flair brags about raising the bar for every other woman in WWE and says no one else compares. Asuka comes dancing in with her RAW Women’s Title belt. She taunts Flair and says red is not Flair’s color. Asuka dances away and Flair isn’t impressed.

– We go to the ring and out come The IIconics – Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and The IIconics are in the ring with mics. Peyton goes to apologize for last week first but Kay interrupts and says she’s sorry for slapping Royce after losing her cool. They’ve come so far together and she doesn’t want anything to get in the way of that. They go on about signing their contracts together and winning the titles at WrestleMania together. They never had an opportunity to defend their titles and should still be the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They take shots at Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross before the music hits and out come the champions with their titles.

Bliss says The IIconics have had every chance in the world but they blew it. Cross goes to speak as they enter the ring but The IIconics interrupt her and tell her to stand there and be grateful. Cross fires back and goes on about taking the same steps to get to WWE. Cross goes on about sacrificing on her WWE journey as the developmental talents cheer her on. Cross talks about her friendship with Bliss. The IIconics suddenly attack and beat the champs down. They try to fight back but Kay and Royce beat them down. They drop Cross with the double team as the boos continue. Kay and Royce bring the titles back in and raise them while talking down at Bliss and Cross.

– Still to come, Drew McIntyre will be on The VIP Lounge. We see MVP backstage. Lana walks up and just stares him down while he types on his phone. Lana says they need to talk. MVP says no, we don’t. He walks off and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and MVP is in the ring for another episode of The VIP Lounge. He brings out his guest and introduces him as the soon-to-be former WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre.

Drew comes out and destroys the set. Drew wants to know where Bobby Lashley is. MVP says Lashley won’t be taking Drew out tonight or putting the submission on him, they’re saving that for Backlash. MVP asks Drew to remember the last time he had him on the show. MVP recalls how he tried to be a friend to Drew and Drew repaid him with a Claymore. They go on until Lashley is introduced as his music hits.

Drew suddenly drops MVP with a Claymore as Lashley approaches the ring. Lashley pulls MVP out to safety as Drew yells at him to enter the ring and fight. Drew begs Lashley to come in and fight. Lashley helps MVP up the ramp and to the back as Drew raises the WWE Title in the air while his music hits.

– Charly is backstage with Natalya now. Natalya takes a phone call from Tyson Kidd. She steps to the side but the camera films her call. She apologizes for what she did earlier and says she’s just human. She has to go and wraps the call with Kidd. She goes back to Caruso to finish the interview but Caruso says they’re out of time now. A frustrated Natalya just rolls her eyes.

Kevin Owens vs. Angel Garza

We go to the ring for the next match as Kevin Owens makes his way out. Angel Garza suddenly attacks from behind and takes out Owens’ knee on the ramp. Owens goes down and we go back to commercial as the developmental talents boo Garza.

Back from the break and we see what just happened to Owens. Owens is in the ring now, barely able to stand, but yelling art the referee to ring the bell. They go at it and Garza takes the leg out again. Garza grounds Owens and works on the leg while Zelina Vega looks on from ringside.

Owens fights up and out but Garza beats him into the corner and uses the middle rope on the leg. Owens fights back but another shot to the knee brings him back down. Garza twists and puts a boot to the knee, keeping Owens grounded in the middle of the ring. Owens finally gets an opening with a big DDT. Owens with more offense, dropping Garza twice while hobbling on one knee. Owens dropkicks Garza. Owens tries to run for a corner cannonball but the leg gives him trouble. Garza takes advantage with a big superkick but Owens kicks out at 2.

Garza takes Owens to the top but Owens fights back with back elbows. Owens headbutts Garza to the mat. Owens climbs up for a senton and he nails it. Owens with a big chop to the chest. Owens goes for the Pop-Up Powerbomb but his knee goes out. Garza takes advantage with the Wing Clipper for the pin to win.

Winner: Angel Garza

– After the match, Garza stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays. Garza comes from behind and kicks Owens’ knee out again as he tries to get back to his feet. Garza and Vega head to the back as the developmental talents continue to boo.

– Still to come, a game of golf between the top tag teams on the brand. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a video package on recent happenings between The Viking Raiders and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. We go to a wacky game of golf between the two teams. They’re playing with two regular guys. The course owner ends up kicking them out. Now they’re at a miniature golf course with the two players from earlier. Ivar finally wins it for The Vikings. Montez Ford reveals that The Vikings have a much higher score and The Vikings start to celebrate, but that’s not how you win in golf. Ford announces that The Profits have won the “Anything You Can Do We Can Do Better” challenges 2-1. An alligator appears on the course and Ivar wants to go after it but everyone holds him back so they can get to RAW.

– Lana approaches MVP and Bobby Lashley backstage. She gives MVP some ice and he asks her if this is a joke like everything else is to her, including her husband’s career. MVP excuses them because what they need to do now is send a message right back to Drew McIntyre. MVP and Lashley walk off. Lana screams out and starts throwing another fit.

– Seth Rollins is backstage with Austin Theory and Murphy, holding Rey Mysterio’s mask. Back to commercial.

Austin Theory and Murphy vs. Aleister Black and Humberto Carrillo

Back from the break and Seth Rollins’ music hits as he leads Austin Theory and Murphy to the ring. Rollins holds Rey Mysterio’s mask and stares at it. We see a replay of how Theory joined Rollins and Murphy last week. Out first comes Humberto Carrillo for his team. Aleister Black is out next.

Theory starts off with Carrillo and beats him into the corner. Murphy with a quick tag as he stomps away on Carrillo in the corner. Theory with a quick tag but Carrillo blocks the double suplex. Carrillo sends Murphy to the floor and then back-drops Theory onto him. Black tags in and goes to dive onto both opponents but they retreat and he puts on the brakes, taking a seat in the middle of the ring. Carrillo comes in and flies out, taking them both down on the floor for a pop.

Black unloads on Theory now as Rollins watches. Carrillo tags in for the double team from the top. Theory turns it around on Carrillo now, hitting a belly-to-back suplex out of the corner for a 2 count. Murphy comes in and unloads with kicks to Carrillo. Carrillo counters and drops Murphy. Carrillo and Murphy both crawl for tags as the developmental talents rally.

Black and Theory tag in at the same time. Black unloads. Murphy comes back but Black unloads with kicks. Black keeps control and nails a big kick to Theory’s face. Black shows off and hits a moonsault to Murphy, then sends him out of the ring. Theory rolls Black for a close 2 count. Black and Theory go at it now. Black drops Theory for a 2 count. Rollins looks concerned a ringside now. Carrillo tags in and goes to the top. Black goes to the opposite corner but Murphy knocks him off. Carrillo knocks Murphy off the apron to the floor. Carrillo turns around to The ATL from Theory for the pin to win.

Winners: Austin Theory and Murphy

