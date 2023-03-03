Ongoing WWE WrestleMania 39 Storyline Expected To Take A Number Of “Twists And Turns”

Trish Stratus assisted Becky Lynch and Lita in defeating Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for the WWE women’s tag team titles on this week’s episode of WWE RAW. As PWMania.com previously reported, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were rumored to be “locked in” to face the champions at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Before any matches are formally announced, there are still several “twists and turns” to come in the ongoing storyline, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“Whether that means another title change back, or a Stratus heel turn leading to that, or something else isn’t known past we’ve got more storyline to get to the destination of likely two different matches coming out of this. But Rousey & Baszler were to face whoever ends up as the tag team champions in a few weeks,” Meltzer reports.