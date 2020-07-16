Open Challenge Added To Saturday’s Impact Slammiversary PPV – Full Card

Here is the full card for this Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary PPV which is available on the Fite TV app:
Impact World Title (currently vacant)
Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. mystery opponent
Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title
Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
X-Dvision Title
Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey
#1 Contender Gauntlet for Knockouts Championship
Madison Rayne vs. Kimber Lee vs. Rosemary vs. Neveah vs. Su Yung/Susie vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Kylie Rae vs. Jessika Havok
TNA Title Match (Old School Rules)
Moose (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer
Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles
The North (c) vs. Ken Shamrock & Sami Callihan
Rascalz issue an Open Challenge