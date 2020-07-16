Open Challenge Added To Saturday’s Impact Slammiversary PPV – Full Card

Here is the full card for this Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary PPV which is available on the Fite TV app:

Impact World Title (currently vacant)

Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel vs. mystery opponent

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title

Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

X-Dvision Title

Willie Mack (c) vs. Chris Bey

#1 Contender Gauntlet for Knockouts Championship

Madison Rayne vs. Kimber Lee vs. Rosemary vs. Neveah vs. Su Yung/Susie vs. Kiera Hogan vs. Taya Valkyrie vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Kylie Rae vs. Jessika Havok

TNA Title Match (Old School Rules)

Moose (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer

Impact Wrestling Tag Team Titles

The North (c) vs. Ken Shamrock & Sami Callihan

Rascalz issue an Open Challenge