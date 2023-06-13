Open Challenge For World Title, Logan Paul’s Return & More For Set For RAW (6/19/2023)

You can officially pencil in some big matches and a big return for next week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show.

As the road to WWE Money In The Bank 2023 continues next Monday night, Logan Paul will make his long-awaited return to the WWE Universe on Raw.

Additionally, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins will hold another open challenge for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and Shinsuke Nakamura will go one-on-one against Bronson Reed.

