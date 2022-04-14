Opener and More For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Revealed

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode on AXS will open up with an in-ring promo by W. Morrissey.

The following has also been announced for tonight’s show:

* PCO vs. Jonah

* Steve Maclin vs. Alex Shelley

* The return of Deonna Purrazzo’s Champ Champ Challenge with the AAA Reina de Reinas Title and the ROH World Women’s Title on the line

* ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Rocky Romero in a non-title match

Tonight’s Before The Impact match at 7:30pm ET will feature Jessie McKay vs. Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Madison Rayne.