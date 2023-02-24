Opener And More Revealed For Tonight’s No Surrender Go-Home Edition Of Impact

The Impact World Tag Team and NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns will face Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham in the opening match of tonight’s No Surrender go-home edition of Impact Wrestling.

The Monster’s Ball match between Crazzy Steve and X-Division Champion Trey Miguel is expected to be the main event of tonight’s show.

Impact has also revealed the following details for tonight’s show:

* Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray in a Beat The Clock Challenge to determine who speaks first in their Busted Open Radio segment at No Surrender. Ray’s opponent has not been named, but Dreamer will face Jason Hotch

* Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Allysin Kay

* Deaner and Sami Callihan vs. Frankie Kazarian and Yuya Uemura