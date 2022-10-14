Opener and New Segment Revealed for Tonight’s AEW Rampage

The opener for tonight’s first-ever international episode of AEW Rampage on TNT has been revealed, as has a new segment.

AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter that tonight’s Rampage will begin with Claudio Castagnoli and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley teaming up to battle The Butcher and The Blade. He promised that this would be a spectacular opener.

“Thank you all who watch @AEWonTV! TONIGHT marks the first EVER international episode of Friday Night #AEWRampage in Toronto, kicking off at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @TNTdrama, with a guaranteed great opener: @JonMoxley + @ClaudioCSRO vs Butcher @andycomplains & @BladeofBuffalo TONIGHT!,” Khan wrote.

In other news, AEW has announced that ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia and ROH World Champion Chris Jericho would be on Rampage alongside the rest of The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Garcia will explain why he helped Jericho retain his title over Bryan Danielson on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Wednesday night on #AEWDynamite @RingofHonor Pure Champ @GarciaWrestling showed his true colors when he helped @IAmJericho retain the #ROH World Championship against @bryandanielson. On #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT on TNT, we’ll hear why he did it from Jericho & Garcia TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/Appyhe4cCH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 14, 2022

Tonight’s AEW Rampage was taped from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Thursday night. Click here for complete spoilers for tonight’s show.

Here is the updated Rampage line-up for tonight:

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher and The Blade in the opener

* ROH World Champion Chris Jericho and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia explain why Garcia helped Jericho defeat Bryan Danielson

* Nyla Rose vs. Anna Jay

* Ethan Page vs. Isaiah Kassidy. If Page wins, Matt Hardy must join The Firm but if Kassidy wins, Private Party will be released from from their contracts with The Firm, which were just bought on Dynamite from the Andrade Family Office

* Shawn Spears and AAA, IWGP & ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. The Embassy’s Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona in the main event

* Plus appearances by Renee Paquette, Mark Henry, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, The Dark Order, “Hangman” Adam Page, Swerve Strickland, Keith Lee, ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys, and others