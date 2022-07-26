Opener for Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 Revealed, Match Nixed?

The WWE NXT 2.0 show airing tonight will begin with Zoey Stark in the ring.

WWE has revealed that Stark will open tonight’s NXT broadcast on the USA Network. Last week, Stark returned from injury and won the Battle Royal to take over as the current #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.

On a related note, the match between Giovanni Vinci and Bodhi Hayward for tonight’s NXT was advertised by WWE as of this morning, but it is no longer included in the official NXT preview. It is uncertain if this match will still happen tonight.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.