WWE has revealed the following for tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of RAW:

* Cody Rhodes will open the show as he starts his next chapter

* What will Becky Lynch have to say with a live mic? Lynch prepares to face Trish Stratus next week

* What’s next for The Judgment Day?

* Fatal 4 Way to determine the next challenger for WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

Tonight’s show will air live tonight from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.