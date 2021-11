WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a Champion vs. Champion Match will take place at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view event.

The early betting odds are out for the match and lists Reigns as the -500 favorite to win the match while Big E is the +300 underdog, according to Oddschecker.

WWE Survivor Series takes place on Sunday, November 21, 2021 in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center on Peacock.