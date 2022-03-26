Opening Betting Odds For Dolph Ziggler vs. Bron Breakker At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

Dolph Ziggler will defend the WWE NXT Title against Bron Breakker at the upcoming NXT Stand & Deliver event from American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX .

The early betting odds are out for the match and list Bron as the -775 favorite to win the title while Ziggler is the +400 underdog, according to Betonline.com.

Updated WWE NXT NXT Stand & Deliver Card

Imperium vs. The Creed Brothers vs. MSK for the NXT Tag Team Championship

Mandy Rose vs. Cora Jade vs. Kay Lee Ray vs. Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Tony D’Angelo

LA Knight vs. Gunther

Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar vs. Grayson Waller vs. Solo Sikoa vs. TBA in a ladder match for the NXT North American Championship