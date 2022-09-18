Opening Betting Odds for Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules

At the upcoming Extreme Rules event, Ronda Rousey will challenge Liv Morgan for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Title.

According to Betonline.com, the early betting odds for the match have been released, and they list Rousey as the favorite to win the title with odds of -500, while Morgan is listed as the underdog with odds of +300.

WWE presents the Extreme Rules event on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA that will air on Peacock and the WWE Network. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming weeks.