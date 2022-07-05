Opening Betting Odds For Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar At WWE SummerSlam

At the SummerSlam event, Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match to defend the Undisputed WWE Title.

According to Betonline.com’s early betting odds for the match, Reigns is the -195 favorite to retain the title while Lesnar is the +260 underdog.

On Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, the 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled. Here is what looks to be the updated card:

No Holds Barred Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Theory vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Logan Paul vs. The Miz