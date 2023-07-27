Opening Betting Odds For WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023

The opening betting odds for this Sunday’s WWE NXT premium live event have arrived.

This week, Bet Online released early betting odds for the WWE NXT Great American Bash 2023 special event this Sunday night at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

Featured below are early betting odds from Bet Online for matches scheduled for the show this coming Sunday night on the WWE Network on Peacock.

WWE NXT GREAT AMERICAN BASH ODDS (7/30/2023)

WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes -500 vs. Ilja Dragunov +300

NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton -5000 vs. Thea Hail +1000

NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) +175 vs. Tony D’Angelo and Stacks -250

NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio -130 vs. Mustafa Ali +215 vs. Wes Lee +215

Gable Steveson -1000 vs. Baron Corbin +500

Weapons Wild Match: Roxanne Perez +100 vs. Blair Davenport -140

Pre-Show Match: Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Yulisa Leon, and Valentina Feroz +150 vs. Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson -200