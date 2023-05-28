Opening Bout, Final Match For AEW Double Or Nothing Announced

What will open and close the show at AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 tonight?

We have the answers.

Opening the show this evening at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. will be the 21-Man Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Championship.

The final match of the evening is expected to be the Anarchy in the Arena bout, pitting The Elite team of Kenny Omega, “Hangman” Adam Page and The Young Bucks against the Blackpool Combat Club team of Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta.

Both announcements were made during The Buy-In at AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 pre-show on Sunday evening.

