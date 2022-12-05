Opening Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews Betting Odds at WWE NXT Deadline

At the upcoming Deadline event, Bron Breakker will defend the WWE NXT Title against Apollo Crews.

According to Betonline.com, the early betting odds for the match have Breakker as the -700 favourite to retain the title, while Crews is the +400 underdog.

At this show, there will also be Iron Survivor Challenges to determine the #1 contender for the NXT Championship and Women’s Title.

The first NXT Deadline Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, December 10, and will most likely take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The updated card is as follows:

NXT Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

5 Superstars TBA

Winner earns future NXT Title shot.

Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Match

5 Superstars TBA

Winner earns future NXT Women’s Title shot.