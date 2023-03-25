Opening Match For Night One Of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood Announced

The first match for night one of this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” has been announced.

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, it was announced that John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship will be the opening match during night one of WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on 4/1 and 4/2 for live WrestleMania Goes Hollywood results coverage from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.