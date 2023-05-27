Opening Match For Today’s WWE Night Of Champions Revealed

WWE Night of Champions will begin with an big match that will shape the future of the top prize on the RAW brand.

The company is promoting three main events for this show and has yet to announce which bout will close it.

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa, and Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship are the main event matches.

Rollins vs. Styles to crown the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion will serve as the opening match for today’s Night of Champions event, according to PWInsider.

Other matches on the card include Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali, and WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Asuka.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.