Opening Match For Tonight’s WWE NXT Revealed (4/2/2024)

WWE has announced the opening match for tonight’s episode of NXT, which is the final edition of the weekly program before Saturday’s Stand & Deliver special.

Tonight’s show includes a face-to-face match between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in an NXT Tag Team Title number one contender’s match, Supernova Sessions with NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Pere, and Sol Ruca vs. Blair Davenport.

The show will also feature Fallon Henley vs. Jacy Jayne, Oba Femi vs. Joe Gacy, Karmen Petrovic (with Natalya) vs. Lola Vice, and Von Wagner vs. Lexis King.

WWE announced today that the show will begin with the NXT Tag Team Title number one contender’s match, with the winners facing NXT Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin for the titles at Stand & Deliver.