Opening Match For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Revealed, Updated Line-Up

Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn in singles action will kick off tonight’s post-Survivor Series episode of WWE SmackDown on FS1.

Cathy Kelley announced the match in the video below. Sheamus replied to the tweet, promising a banger.

“Banger incoming… do not adjust your set.. [collision symbol emoji] [TV emoji] #fightnight,” he wrote.

The following is an updated lineup for tonight’s show at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, as well as the aforementioned tweets:

* Survivor Series fallout

* Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn in the opener

* Sami Zayn becomes an official family member of The Bloodline

* World Cup Tournament finals with Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet