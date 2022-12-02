Opening Match For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Revealed, Updated Line-Up

Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn in singles action will kick off tonight’s post-Survivor Series episode of WWE SmackDown on FS1.
Cathy Kelley announced the match in the video below. Sheamus replied to the tweet, promising a banger.
“Banger incoming… do not adjust your set.. [collision symbol emoji] [TV emoji] #fightnight,” he wrote.
The following is an updated lineup for tonight’s show at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, as well as the aforementioned tweets:
* Survivor Series fallout
* Sheamus vs. Sami Zayn in the opener
* Sami Zayn becomes an official family member of The Bloodline
* World Cup Tournament finals with Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet
Banger incoming… do not adjust your set..💥📺 #fightnight https://t.co/yF78WkXLHW
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) December 2, 2022