Opening Match For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Revealed

The opener for tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown has been announced.

Kicking off tonight’s show is the second of two WWE United States Championship Invitational matches to determine the next challenger for reigning title-holder Austin Theory.

The match this evening will feature LA Knight vs. Sheamus vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Rey Mysterio, with the winner taking on Santos Escobar on next week’s show. The winner of that match will be the next to challenge Theory for the U.S. title.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage.