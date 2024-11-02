Opening Match For WWE Crown Jewel 2024

WWE is starting things off in a big way today in Saudi Arabia.

Scheduled as the opening match of the premium live event portion of the show today, which kicks off at 1/12c on the WWE Network on Peacock, is the big six-man tag-team contest.

In the match, fans will see Roman Reigns, “Main Event” Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso join forces to take on The Bloodline trio of Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, with Tonga Loa at ringside.

Join us here this afternoon for live WWE Crown Jewel 2024 results.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)