Opening Match Set For NXT Tonight

Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch will open tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. It was announced today on WWE’s The Bump that Kross vs. Burch will be tonight’s opening match. It was also announced that Kross and Scarlett will be appearing on The Bump next Wednesday morning.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s NXT episode and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

-Karrion Kross vs. Danny Burch

-Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest

-Dinner with The Garganos segment

-Santos Escobar vs. Tyler Breeze

-Adam Cole responds to Pat McAfee

-TakeOver Ladder Match Qualifier: Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes vs. mystery opponent