Opening Segment Announced For 11/22 Episode Of WWE NXT

You can officially pencil in a new segment for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT on USA Network television program next Tuesday night, WWE has announced the opening segment for the show.

Kicking things off on the 11/22 installment of NXT on USA will be Toxic Attraction. The trio will open up the show just one week after long-running WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose bested Alba Fyre.

WWE.com released the following announcement regarding Toxic Attraction starting off the WWE NXT on the USA Network show next Tuesday night:

Toxic Attraction set to kickoff NXT this Tuesday

Mandy Rose is the Last Woman Standing, and the NXT Universe will bask in her greatness to kick off this week’s show.The NXT Women’s Champion overcame another challenge from Alba Fyre last week but not without a shocking assist. As the challenger scaled a ladder, Isla Dawn appeared seemingly from thin air to throw Fyre through the announce table and seal the victory for Rose.What will happen when Toxic Attraction rolls out the red carpet to begin NXT?Don’t miss the trio’s appearance this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

