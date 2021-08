WWE has announced that Damian Priest will defend the United States Championship in an open challenge to kick off tonight’s RAW.

Here is the updated line-up for tonight-

-Damian Priest kicks off RAW with Open Challenge for the United States Championship

-Sheamus vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley (Non-Title Match)

-Eva Marie vs. Doudrop

