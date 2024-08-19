Opening Segment For Tonight’s WWE Raw Revealed

The opening segment for the August 19 episode of WWE Raw has been revealed.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw at 8/7c on the USA Network, the company has announced which segment will be kicking things off on the show.

Starting off the 8/19 installment of WWE Raw will be an appearance by SmackDown Superstar and the challenger to GUNTHER’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming WWE Bash In Berlin premium live event on August 31, Randy Orton.

“We’re hearing VOICES tonight at 8/7c on USA Network when Randy Orton kicks off WWE Raw,” read the official announcement shared by WWE via X.

Featured below is the scheduled lineup for tonight’s show:

* Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

* Randy Orton to appear

* Ivy Nile vs. Maxxine Dupri

* New Day & Odyssey Jones vs. Karrion Kross & AOP

* CM Punk to deliver “can’t miss message” to Drew McIntyre

* Unholy Union (c) vs. Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective (WWE Women’s Tag Titles)